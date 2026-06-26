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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to MISS India debut? Aakash Chopra predicts playing XI for 1st Ireland T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has set world cricket on fire, but will he get his India cap against Ireland? Aakash Chopra predicts India's XI and reveals why the teenage sensation could miss out.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 26, 2026, 11:31 AM IST

Published On Jun 26, 2026, 11:31 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 26, 2026, 11:31 AM IST

Aakash Chopra benched Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 1st T20

Aakash Chopra and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The build-up to India’s T20I series against Ireland has been dominated by one question more than any other. Will teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally get his first opportunity in international cricket, or will he have to wait a little longer for his India debut?

While fans are eager to see the 15-year-old in action after his stunning performances over the past few months, former India opener Aakash Chopra believes the decision is far from straightforward for the team management.

Also Read: Ireland reveal plan for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India debut buzz grows ahead of T20I series

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A difficult selection headache for India

India enter the two-match series as the reigning T20 world champions and have a settled top order that played a major role in their recent success.

According to Chopra, the challenge for the selectors and team management is balancing merit and opportunity. With Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan already in the squad, fitting Sooryavanshi into the playing XI is not an easy task.

There is a big question whether the kid (Sooryavanshi) would be able to become a part of the XI. There are two options. Either do justice or give a chance, because if you do justice, you won’t be able to give a chance, and if you give a chance, you won’t be able to do justice. You have to play three out of four players in the top three. All four will not be able to play,” he said.

Why Chopra feels Sooryavanshi may have to wait

The former cricketer pointed out that India are playing their first T20I series since lifting the World Cup and dropping players who helped deliver that title would be a tough call.

Chopra believes the management may prefer to continue backing the players who were part of the successful campaign rather than making immediate changes.

If you look at it from the justice perspective, the team will play for the first time after the World Cup. Yes, I know Suryakumar Yadav is not there here, you have taken one tough call, but you won’t be able to do an injustice. You should play whoever has been kept in the team. Yes, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has set the stage on fire and has shaken world cricket, but you can’t give him the opportunity if you think about justice,” he elaborated.

Despite his age, Sooryavanshi has quickly become one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the world. His explosive IPL 2026 season and recent 94 off just 29 balls for India A against Sri Lanka A have only increased calls for his inclusion in the national team.

The teenager’s fearless batting has caught the eye of fans and experts alike, becoming one of the biggest attractions of the Ireland series.

Chopra’s predicted India XI

While discussing team selection, Chopra also shared the playing XI he expects India to field in the opening T20I.

Aakash Chopra’s Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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