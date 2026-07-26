Vaibhav SooryavanshiAbhishek SharmaIND vs ZIMIshan Kishan
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s incredible knock helps him surpass THIS Indian captain’s record

Star Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieves a huge milestone against Zimbabwe and surpassed former Indian captain's record. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 26, 2026, 07:13 PM IST

Published On Jul 26, 2026, 07:13 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 26, 2026, 07:13 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpasses THIS Indian captain's record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpasses THIS Indian captain's record

The third T20I match of the series is being played between India and Zimbabwe. The Indian team have already won this series, after defeating Zimbabwe in the last two matches. The Men in Blue will eye to sweep this series.

Sooryavanshi’s attacking knock powers India despite early wicket

The Indian team had won the toss and decided to bat first. At the beginning of the innings, Team India faced a major setback by losing the wicket of the star Indian player, Abhishek Sharma, with a low score. However, his wicket in the early stages wouldn’t affect Team India.

The reason behind it, was a great batting performance by star Indian player, who is known for his impressive batting performance and attacking approach, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi played a strong knock for the Indian team in this important match. Discussing his knock against Zimbabwe in the third T20I, Sooryavanshi scored 81 runs off 49 balls, including eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 165.

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With that innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his second half century in this series. He completed his fifty off 31 balls in this match. Not only this, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also achieved a big milestone in this match.

Also Read: Trouble for Abhishek Sharma as another low score adds to his woes

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpassed Suryakumar Yadav to achieve a huge feat

Now, it’s time to discuss his impressive stats and new milestone achievement in this match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the Indian batter with the most sixes in T20s in 2026. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 86 sixes this year. The especial part is, he surpassed former Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 85 sixes in 2022.

The record for the most sixes in a calendar year is held by Abhishek Sharma, who is finding his form. Abhishek Sharma smashed 108 sixes in T20s in 2025.

108 – Abhishek Sharma in 2025
87 – Abhishek Sharma in 2024
86 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 2026
85 – Suryakumar Yadav in 2022
74 – Abhishek Sharma in 2026
73 – Ishan Kishan in 2026

Zimbabwe vs India third T20I squad:

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

Also Read: 6, 6, 6, 6… 8 fours! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 81 lights up Harare, misses world record

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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