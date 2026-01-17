Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history against Bangladesh in ICC U19 World Cup

Star player Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history against Bangladesh in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

India and Bangladesh faced off in the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Saturday. In this match, 14-year-old Indian batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi played another powerful innings. He scored a half-century against Bangladesh and set a world record with this innings.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s great batting performance against Bangladesh in the ICC Under-19 World Cup

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 72 runs in 67 balls. During this innings, he smashed six fours and three sixes. He reached his half-century in just 30 balls, the second-fastest half-century for India in the Under-19 World Cup. Rishabh Pant holds the record for scoring a half-century in 24 balls in the Under-19 ODI World Cup. However, South African opener Steve Stokes scored a half-century in just 13 balls in 2024, which is a world record.

Team India’s batting performance against Bangladesh

While batting first, team India had a poor start after losing early wickets. Captain Ayush Mhatre (06) continued his poor form. Vedant Trivedi failed to open his account. Vihaan Malhotra (07) disappointed. India lost three wickets at 53 before Vaibhav Suryavanshi shared a 62-run partnership with Abhigyan Kundu. Vaibhav Suryavanshi lost his wicket after scoring 72 runs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi sets world record, surpasses Babar Azam

Vaibhav Suryavanshi holds the record for being the youngest player to score a fifty in the Under-19 ODI World Cup. He achieved this feat at the age of 14 years and 296 days. Previously, this record was held by Babar Azam, who achieved this feat in 2010 at the age of 15 years and 92 days.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpasses Virat Kohli

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has also surpassed Virat Kohli as the highest run-scorer in youth ODIs. With just four runs in the match against Bangladesh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpassed Kohli (978). Vaibhav Suryavanshi has now reached 1000 runs in youth ODIs, becoming the seventh Indian to achieve this feat. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has now reached 1047 runs. Vijay Zol (1404) is the highest run-scorer for India in Youth ODIs.

No-handshake between India and Bangladesh

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl. During the toss, a distance was visible between Indiaâ€™s captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladeshâ€™s captain Tamim, and the two captains did not shake hands.

