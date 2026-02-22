Vaibhav Suryavanshi honoured by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Rs… after U19 World Cup heroics

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a record 175 in the U19 World Cup final, leading India to victory. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Tata Motors honor him.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Bihar’s 14-year-old cricket star Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to make headlines with his explosive performances. After shining brightly in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, where his record-breaking century helped India lift the trophy on February 6, the young batter received a big honor from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday.

The CM handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to Vaibhav at a special ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Patna’s ‘Sankalp Sabhagar.’ Vaibhav was also presented with a shawl as part of the recognition.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Record-breaking century in the U-19 WC final

Hailing from Samastipur district, the 14-year-old smashed 175 runs off just 80 balls at a strike rate of over 218 in the U19 World Cup final. His knock played a major role in India’s title win, and he was named Player of the Match as well as Player of the Tournament.

Nitish Kumar: “Vaibhav is a new hope for Indian cricket”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the young talent highly.

“Through his hard work and talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has emerged as a new hope for Indian cricket. I wish him success in achieving new milestones for the national team and bringing glory to the country,” Nitish Kumar said.

“Keep playing good cricket like this and continue to bring pride to the state and the nation. The state is building modern and world-class sports infrastructure. The government is encouraging players and providing them with every kind of facility,” he added.

“Keep moving forward. The government will continue to provide you with all possible support. It is a matter of joy for all of us that a son of Bihar has achieved an international level through his hard work and talent. You are an inspiration for the children of Bihar. We wish you a bright future.”

Ceremony attended by top leaders

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, senior state officials, and representatives from the Bihar Cricket Association. Vaibhav’s family members were also present.

Tata Motors gifts a car

In a separate program in Danapur, Bihar, Tata Motors presented Vaibhav with a car as a gift. The young player said the gesture is more than just a reward.

“This is not just a gift but an inspiration to perform even better in the future.“

He gave credit for his success to his parents, coaches, and all the supporters who stood by him.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket. His big century and match-winning knock in the U19 World Cup final have made him a role model for kids across Bihar and the country. With this recognition from the CM and Tata Motors, the journey for this 14-year-old has only just begun.

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 175 powers Team India U19 to title triumph