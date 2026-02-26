Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 14-ball fifty before IPL 2026 in THIS tournament

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a 14-ball fifty and scored 63 off 19 in the DY Patil T20 Tournament, continuing his sensational rise.

14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is on fire again. No matter which tournament he plays in, this young talent keeps smashing bowlers all over the park. On Thursday, 26 February, in the DY Patil T20 Tournament, he produced another special knock – racing to a half-century in just 14 balls.

Vaibhav walked in with one clear plan: attack from the first ball. And he did exactly that. In the very first over itself he took on the bowlers and never looked back. His strokeplay was brilliant – clean, powerful and well-timed. Boundaries and sixes came thick and fast. He quickly found his rhythm and completed his fifty in only 14 deliveries, bringing big cheers from his teammates. He was playing for DY Patil Blue against Indian Navy.

Controlled aggression in full flow

This was not just mindless hitting. Vaibhav showed excellent balance and control. He picked the length early, played both pace and spin with confidence, and never looked rushed. His bat swing was smooth and he dominated the bowlers completely. The innings ended at 63 off 19 balls with 7 fours and 5 sixes. Thanks to his knock, DY Patil Blue posted a strong 225 for 5.

Arjun Tendulkar also played a big part, smashing 55 off 29 balls in an entertaining cameo.

Indian Navy’s strong reply

Indian Navy batted well too. Their opener Kunwar Pathak made a fine 87 off 53 balls (11 fours, 3 sixes) and helped the team reach 219 for 4. Arjun Tendulkar bowled a tight spell, taking 1 wicket in 4 overs for 40 runs.

Vaibhav, who turns 15 on 27 March, is already creating huge buzz. ICC rules allow players to make international debut only after turning 15, so the world is waiting to see him in India colours soon. For now, every tournament he plays becomes his personal stage to show why he is one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.