Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes fastest 50 of IPL 2026 as RR thrash CSK by 8 wickets

Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals the show with a sensational 15-ball fifty as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi half-century

Rajasthan Royals launched their IPL 2026 campaign in style with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

Built on sharp new-ball bowling from Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, a double-strike from Ravindra Jadeja, and a explosive 52 from teenage opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, RR chased down the target of 128 with 47 balls to spare.

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CSK’s struggles with the bat

CSK, missing MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis, were bundled out for just 127 in 19.4 overs. They were rocked early on a red-soil pitch that offered swing and seam to Archer and Burger. Ravindra Jadeja struck twice in his first over, while debutant Brijesh Sharma also picked up a wicket.

The architect of a dominant win! ðŸ‘



A fiery and match-winning Powerplay performance bags Nandre Burger the Player of the Match award ðŸ©·



Scorecard â–¶ï¸ https://t.co/UzbuFk5G26#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/DSToc7c0kB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2026

Only Jamie Overton showed resistance, smashing 43 off 36 balls to help CSK cross 120 from a precarious 84/8. For RR, Jofra Archer and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s blistering knock

In reply, 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi turned the chase into a one-sided affair. Dropped on zero, he raced to a 15-ball fifty, the third fastest in IPL history, smashing four fours and five sixes. He powered RR to 74 without loss in the Powerplay.

Though Suryavanshi fell for 52 soon after, the damage was done. Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 38, and skipper Riyan Parag finished on 14 not out as RR cruised to victory.

Brief Scores

Chennai Super Kings: 127 in 19.4 overs

(Jamie Overton 43, Kartik Sharma 18; Ravindra Jadeja 2/18, Jofra Archer 2/19)

Rajasthan Royals: 128/2 in 12.1 overs

(Vaibhav Suryavanshi 52, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38*; Anshul Kamboj 2/27)

Result: Rajasthan Royals won by 8 wickets

Rajasthan Royals have sent a strong message in their very first match of IPL 2026. The young Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show with a sensational half-century, while the bowlers set up the win perfectly. CSK will need to regroup quickly after this disappointing start.