Vaibhav Suryavanshi turns 15: U-19 World Cup star now eligible for India debut as ICC…

India U19 World Cup star Vaibhav Suryavanshi turns 15, now eligible for international cricket after ICC age rule.

Vaibhav-Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed his destructive side in the Under-19 World Cup 2026 final at Harare Sports Club. The young Indian batsman smashed a brilliant 175 runs off just 80 balls against England.

In this explosive innings, Vaibhav hammered 15 fours and 15 sixes. His match-winning knock helped India beat England by 100 runs and lift the U19 World Cup title.

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After the game, every cricket fan had just one question: Why is Vaibhav Suryavanshi not getting his international debut yet?

The ICC rule that was holding him back

The main obstacle in Vaibhav’s path to international cricket was an ICC rule. But that restriction has now ended.

Vaibhav, who hails from Bihar, turned 15 years old today. He was born on 27 March 2011. With this, he has become eligible for international debut.

Vaibhav turns 15, now eligible for India

The biggest hurdle for Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s international debut was the ICC’s age policy. In 2020, the ICC introduced a rule to protect young athletes’ physical and mental health. According to this rule, a player must be at least 15 years old to play international cricket.

Now that Vaibhav has turned 15, the wait is finally over. The day when he receives his first India cap does not seem far away. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him play for the senior Indian team.

Vaibhav has already created storm in IPL

Apart from domestic cricket, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already made a big impact in the Indian Premier League. In IPL 2025, he played 7 matches and scored 252 runs. During the season, he smashed 1 century and 1 fifty.

Against Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav scored a century in just 35 balls. He is now the fastest Indian batsman to score a hundred in IPL history. In that innings, he faced 38 balls and scored 101 runs.

Strong performances in domestic cricket

Vaibhav has been in superb form in domestic cricket as well:

In 18 T20 matches, he has scored 701 runs at a strike rate of 204.37, including 3 centuries and 1 fifty.

In 8 List A matches, he has scored 353 runs with 1 century and 1 fifty.

In 8 first-class matches (12 innings), he has scored 207 runs.

Simple takeaway for fans

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket right now. His blistering 175-run knock in the U19 World Cup final has once again proved his enormous potential.

With the age barrier now removed, all eyes are on how soon the selectors hand him a senior India debut. The explosive left-hander from Bihar looks ready to take the next big step in his career.

Cricket fans across the country are excited to see Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the blue Indian jersey very soon.