Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 175 powers Team India U19 to title triumph

Star player Vaibhav Suryavanshi's great batting performance led team India U19 to a title triumph against England U19.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India defeated England by 100 runs in the final of the 2026 World Cup to win the title for the sixth time. In this historic match played on Friday, Indian opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a memorable innings of 175 runs with 30 boundaries.

Winning the toss and opting to bat at the Harare Sports Club, India scored 411 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. India suffered an early blow when Aaron George (9) was dismissed at just 20. Vaibhav Suryavanshi then strengthened the team by sharing a 142-run partnership for the second wicket with captain Ayush Mhatre.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Team India’s batting performance

Mhatre departed after scoring 53 runs off 51 balls, after which Suryavanshi, along with Vedant Trivedi, added 89 runs for the third wicket in 39 balls to take India to 251. Vaibhav departed after scoring 175 runs off 80 balls, including 15 fours and as many sixes. After this, Vihaan Malhotra shared a 51-run partnership with Vedant Trivedi to take the team past 300.

Vihaan departed after scoring 30 runs, followed by Abhigyan Kundu’s 40 runs off 31 balls. Kanishk Chauhan’s unbeaten 37 runs in the final overs helped India reach 411/9.

India’s bowling attack vs ENG

James Minto took the most wickets for the opposition, while Sebastian Morgan and Alex Green took two wickets each. Manny Lumsden took one wicket.

In response, the English team was all out for 311 in 40.2 overs. The team lost Joseph Moores (17) at the score of 19. From there, Ben Dawkins tried to revive the team by sharing a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Ben Mayes.

Mayes was dismissed for 45 off 28 balls, hitting two sixes and seven fours. After that, Dawkins added 49 runs for the third wicket with Thomas Reeves and 32 runs for the fourth wicket with Caleb Faulkner.

England lost their fourth wicket at 174 in 20.4 overs, and by 21.6 overs, the team’s score was 177/7. Caleb Faulkner took charge from there. He scored 115 runs off 67 balls, hitting seven sixes and nine fours, but could not win the title for England.

TRENDING NOW

RS Ambris took the most wickets for India with three. Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chauhan took two wickets each. Mhatre took one wicket.

With IANS Inputs.