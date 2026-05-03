Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine star as KKR end SRH’s winning streak with dominant win

Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a complete performance to stop Sunrisers Hyderabad’s five-match winning run, cruising to a comfortable seven-wicket victory in IPL 2026 on Sunday. Varun Chakravarthy’s brilliant spell and Sunil Narine’s milestone moment set the tone before KKR chased down the target with ease.

Chakravarthy, Narine break SRH’s momentum

KKR’s bowlers turned the game around after a strong start by SRH. Varun Chakravarthy continued his impressive form, picking up 3/36, while Sunil Narine supported him with 2/31.

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Chakravarthy has now taken at least two wickets in four matches in a row, showing great consistency. Narine, meanwhile, reached a major milestone, becoming only the third bowler in IPL history to complete 200 wickets.

Narine joins elite 200-wicket club

Playing his 197th IPL match, Narine entered the elite list alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

It was a special moment for the experienced all-rounder, who once again proved his value with both ball and experience.

SRH collapse after strong start

Sunrisers Hyderabad started in their usual aggressive style. They raced to 77/1 in the powerplay and reached 107/2 in 10 overs, thanks to Travis Head’s explosive batting.

Head smashed 61 off just 28 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes. He was well supported by Ishan Kishan, who scored 42.

But once Head was dismissed by Chakravarthy in the ninth over, everything changed.

SRH lost nine wickets for just 60 runs in the second half of the innings and were bowled out for 165 in 19 overs – their first all-out in IPL 2026.

Kartik Tyagi also chipped in with two wickets.

KKR chase powered by Allen’s quick start

Chasing 166, KKR got off to a flying start thanks to Finn Allen, who smashed 39 off just 13 balls.

Although Allen fell early, KKR were already in control.

Rahane, Raghuvanshi steady the innings

After the early wicket, captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi built a solid partnership.

The duo added 84 runs for the second wicket, ensuring there were no hiccups in the chase.

Rahane scored 43, while Raghuvanshi played a calm knock of 59, mixing caution with timely attacking shots.

Rinku Singh once again played the finisher’s role perfectly. He remained unbeaten on 22 and sealed the win with a boundary.

KKR chased down the target with 10 balls to spare, registering their third consecutive win.

KKR gain momentum, SRH face setback

This win boosts KKR’s campaign as they continue to build momentum in the tournament.

For SRH, it’s a reality check after a strong run, as their middle-order collapse exposed some concerns.