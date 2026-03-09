Varun Chakravarthy’s trophy celebration photo sparks buzz online after India’s title win

Varun Chakravarthy’s funny Instagram photo with the T20 World Cup trophy quickly went viral after India’s historic win over New Zealand in the 2026 final.

Varun Chakravarthy

India defended their T20 World Cup title and made history by winning their third trophy on Sunday, March 8, in the final against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India batted first and scored a huge 255 runs in 20 overs. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan all scored half-centuries to help the team reach a big total. New Zealand’s response was to be bowled out for 159, which gave India a clear win.

Varun’s funny post goes viral

After the win, Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner, posted a funny picture on Instagram. He is holding the T20 World Cup trophy and drinking tea from a cup in the picture. Fans quickly shared the post, leaving funny comments and enjoying the lighthearted moment from the champion spinner.

Abrar Ahmed did this once, but Varun Chakravarty is doing it after winning every trophy.ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/QY8SyXTPKS — JB (@93Yorker) March 9, 2026

Abrar Ahmed did this once, but Varun Chakravarty is doing it after winning every trophy.ðŸ˜­



Difference is Abrar has Tea cup and Varun Chakaravarthy has 2 ICC cup ðŸ˜­ ðŸ”¥. pic.twitter.com/VFx4mBzJ0V — Bemba Tavuma ðŸ (@gaandfaadtits) March 9, 2026

Connection to Asia Cup 2025 Trophy post

This was not the first time Varun used a tea cup for a funny post. After India defeated Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from PCB Chief and Asia Cup Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and returned without it. The next day, Varun posted a picture of himself lying on his bed with a tea cup placed beside him as a humorous replacement for the missing trophy.

In an interview at that time, he explained his idea.

“I knew we were going to win. After the second match, I was sure that if we met them in the final, we would win. So I had planned everything-I planned to sleep with the cup next to me and take a photo. But after the match, there was nothing next to me. There was only a coffee cup, so I went ahead with that,” he had explained.

Varun’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Varun Chakravarthy had a mixed tournament. He finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets. However, he also conceded 287 runs in the 31 overs he bowled. Despite the expensive spells, his key breakthroughs helped India during the campaign, and his funny post after the final win brought smiles to fans across the country.

India’s victory not only gave them back-to-back titles but also made them the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times. The light-hearted moment from Varun added extra joy to the historic triumph.

