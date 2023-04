VB vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction, T10, 3rd-place Play-off: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 09:45 IST

Best players list of VB vs KZLS, Valley Boyz Dream11 Team Player List, Kabul Zalmi Live Star Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team VB vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction Sharjah Ramadan T10 2023: Best players list of VB vs KZLS, Valley Boyz Dream11 Team Player List, Kabul Zalmi Live Star Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Valley Boyz vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star will take place at 09:15 PM IST

Start Time: April 12, Wednesday, 09:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

VB vs KZLS My Dream11 Team Wicketkeepers: Masood Gurbaz, Khalid Shah

Batters: Amjad Gul- II, Mafooz Ilahi

All-rounders: Khalid Ibrahim (c), Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala (vc), Abdul Lateef, Shabir Bhat, Mudasir Mushtaq

Bowlers: Saqib Amin, Usman Trumboo

VB vs KZLS Probable XI Valley Boyz: Usman Masood, Mafooz Ilahi, Shabir Bhat, Khalid Ibrahim, Saqib Amin, Mohsen Mattoo, Sheikh Majazul Islam, Majid Manzoor, Usman Trumboo, Mudasir Mushtaq, Ovais Shah.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star: Rafeeq Zaman, Masood Gurbaz, Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul- II, Abdul Khaliq, Abdul Lateef, Hilal Afghan, Irfan Ullah-I, Yasir Khan, Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala, Noor Ullah Ayobi.