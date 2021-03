VCT vs TAS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia One Day Cup: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Tasmania vs Victoria at Junction Oval at 7:30 AM IST March 10 Wednesday

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia One Day Cup: Captain, Probable XIs Fo

VCT vs TAS, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia One Day Cup: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Tasmania vs Victoria at Junction Oval at 4:30 AM IST March 10 Wednesday:

TOSS: The Australia One Day Cup toss between Tasmania vs Victoria will take place at 4:00 AM IST March 10.

Time: 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval

VCT vs TAS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine, Peter Handscomb (C)

Batsmen Marcus Harris, Macalister Wright, Caleb Jewell, Jordan Silk

All Rounders Will Sutherland (VC), Matthew Short

Bowlers James Pattinson, Nathan Ellis, Sam Rainbird

SQUADS

Victoria

Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (C), Matthew Short, Jake Frase-McGurk, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Xavier Crone, Zak Evans, Jon Holland, Mackenzie Harvey, Patrick Rowe, Seb Gotch, Aaron Finch, Travis Dean, Tom Jackson, Glen Maxwell, Jonathon Merlo, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Tom OConnell II, Brody Couch, Wil Parker, Cameron McClure, Sam Elliot, Mitchell Perry

Tasmania

Tim Paine (C), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran,Macalister Wright, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Mitchell Owen, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Sam Rainbird, Alex Doolan, Charlie Wakim, Thomas Rogers, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Gabe Bell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Alex Pyecroft, Peter Siddle, Jack White, Tim Ward, Keegan Oates, Jarrod Freeman, Iain Carlisle Carlisle

