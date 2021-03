VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australian Women’s ODD 2021 Match: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Victoria Women vs Queensland Fire at 4:30 AM IST March 5 Friday:

VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australian Women's ODD 2021 Match: Captain,

Dream11 Team Predictions

VCT-W vs QUN-W, Australian Women’s ODD 2021 Match: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Victoria Women vs Queensland Fire at 4:30 AM IST March 5 Friday:

TOSS: The Australian Women’s ODD toss between Victoria Women vs Queensland Fire will take place at 4 AM IST March 1.

Time: 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval in Melbourne.

VCT-W vs QUN-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper Beth Mooney (c)

Batters Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Kim Garth, Georgia Voll

All-Rounders Ellyse Perry (vc), Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers Molly Strano, Meagon Dixon, Holly Ferling

Likely XI

Victoria Women

Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Tayla Vlaeminck, Nicole Faltum (wk), Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff

Queensland Fire Women

Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Georgia Redmayne, Laura Kimmince, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Meagon Dixon, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling

SQUADS

Victoria Women

Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Tayla Vlaeminck, Nicole Faltum (wk), Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Anna Lanning

Queensland Fire Women

Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Georgia Redmayne, Laura Kimmince, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Meagon Dixon, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge

