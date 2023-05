VEA vs ADD Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 18, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 21

Best players list of VEA vs ADD, Vienna Eagles Dream11 Team Player List, Austrian Daredevils Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Vienna Eagles vs Austrian Daredevils (VEA vs ADD) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 21: Best players list of VEA vs ADD, Vienna Eagles Dream11 Team Player List, Austrian Daredevils Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Vienna Eagles vs Austrian Daredevils (VEA vs ADD), Match 21 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: VEA vs ADD, Match 21

Date: 12th May, 2023

Toss: 12:30 PM IST

Time: 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria

Vienna Eagles vs Austrian Daredevils (VEA vs ADD), Match 21, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report It is a batting-friendly pitch with a bit of help for the pacers in the early phase of the game.. The temperature will be around 14 degrees.

Vienna Eagles vs Austrian Daredevils (VEA vs ADD), Match 21, Playing 11s Vienna Eagles: Karanbir Singh(c), Kumud Jha, Mohammad Hussain(wk), Kazim Syed, Naveed Hussain, Deepak Lal, Nandeep Soggi, Avinash Asoorya, Dawood Surkhi, Muzamil Omarkhel, Sahil Bharti

Austrian Daredevils: Tariq Ahmadzai, Ajmal Oryakhil, Buset Omari, Waliullah Mandozai, Shawkat Zadran(c), Shaheen Mahmood, Narendra Polasam, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Shahed Abed, Paygham Omari, Rafiullah Mandozai(wk)

Vienna Eagles vs Austrian Daredevils (VEA vs ADD) Head To Head Not available.

Match 18 Points Table

# Team M W L Tied N/R PTS Net RR 1 Donaustadt 5 5 0 0 0 10 +5.276 2 Cricketer CC 5 4 1 0 0 8 +2.038 3 Austrian Cricket Tigers 5 3 2 0 0 6 +1.315 4 Graz Cricket Academy 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.413 5 Indian CC Vienna 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.700 6 Vienna CC 5 2 3 0 0 4 +0.867 7 Austrian Daredevils 3 1 2 0 0 2 +0.173 8 Pak Riders 2 1 1 0 0 2 -3.305 9 Vienna Eagles 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.374 10 Vienna Danube 3 0 3 0 0 0 -5.005 11 SNASY 5 0 5 0 0 0 -6.052 Vienna Eagles vs Austrian Daredevils (VEA vs ADD), Match 21, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers Keeper : Rafiullah Mandozai

Batsmen : Tariq Ahmadzai, Buset Omari, Kumud Jha, Karanbir Singh

All-rounders : Ajmal Oryakhil (c), Waliullah Mandozai (vc), Naveed Hussain

Bowlers : Shahed Abed, Shawkat Zadran, Dawood Surkhi

Who Will Win Vienna Eagles vs Austrian Daredevils (VEA vs ADD) Match 21? Austrian Cricket Tigers is expected to win the match.