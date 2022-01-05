Mumbai: After taking IPL by storm and giving KKR a new lease of life to quickly getting drafted into the Indian scheme of things and now as he gets ready to leave for South Africa for the white-ball leg, India’s newest cricketing star Venkatesh Iyer spoke to India.com and revealed his ultimate goal. The KKR opener – who is looked at as a white-ball specialist – revealed that his ultimate aim is to play Test cricket for India.

“That is the ultimate objective to represent the country in Tests. I am working on my red-ball game because I do believe I can switch formats and also do not differentiate between them,” Iyer said.

Iyer, who is now a part of the ODI squad, would be in the line of making his debut in the format. The 27-year-old also hailed India coach Rahul Dravid and said it is always great to work with him as he is an institution in himself. “He is very calm and collected. Also, he gives players clarity on things which is good. We have grown up watching Rahul sir win games for India so having him as the coach always helps. Every day and moment with him is an opportunity to learn for younger cricketers,” he added.

Iyer, who recently amassed 379 runs in 6 matches at an average of 63.17 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, lauded India’s domestic structure and credited that for his growth.

In IPL 2021, Iyer – who played a key in helping KKR reach the final, scored 370 runs from 10 matches at a sublime average of 41.11 and picked up three wickets with an economy rate of 8.12.