Venkatesh's Tweets Have Added Fuel To The fire: Ex-IND Opener Slams Prasad For Criticising KL Rahul

KL Rahul is struggling to score in Test cricket, his form continued as he was dismissed after making just 17 runs in the second Test match of the three match series between India and Australia.

After his dismissal, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad attacked him on social media and doubted the selection committee.

Defending Rahul, Akash Chopra hit out at Venkatesh and stated that he is just adding fuel to the flame. He also said that as a cricketer he should understand that one should not criticize players in the middle of the game.

"As soon as KL Rahul gets dismissed cheaply, he starts to trend on Twitter. Everyone wants to give their opinion and criticize him and I feel Venkatesh Prasad's tweets have added fuel to the fire," said Chopra on his Youtube channel.

"A former cricketer himself, he should know that we shouldn't criticize our own players in the middle of the game when one inning is still remaining. After the game, you can definitely talk about any player and have your opinion," he added.