Venkatesh's Tweets Have Added Fuel To The fire: Ex-IND Opener Slams Prasad For Criticising KL Rahul
KL Rahul has scored just 174 runs in 11 innings. He has an average of 17.40 in this period and has just one half-century to his name.
New Delhi: KL Rahul is struggling to score in Test cricket, his form continued as he was dismissed after making just 17 runs in the second Test match of the three match series between India and Australia. After his dismissal, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad attacked him on social media and doubted the selection committee. Defending Rahul, Akash Chopra hit out at Venkatesh and stated that he is just adding fuel to the flame. He also said that as a cricketer he should understand that one should not criticize players in the middle of the game.
"As soon as KL Rahul gets dismissed cheaply, he starts to trend on Twitter. Everyone wants to give their opinion and criticize him and I feel Venkatesh Prasad's tweets have added fuel to the fire," said Chopra on his Youtube channel.
"A former cricketer himself, he should know that we shouldn't criticize our own players in the middle of the game when one inning is still remaining. After the game, you can definitely talk about any player and have your opinion," he added.
In response Venkatesh replied that in his opinion it is very fair criticism even if KL scores a half century in the second innings.
Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the 'timing' ? https://t.co/HvxtRQxQDnAakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 19, 2023
Honestly doesn't matter , Aakash. In my view it is very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings . And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, i do enjoy them. https://t.co/bkVGSEeg5wVenkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 19, 2023
