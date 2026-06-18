‘Very proud to wear this jersey again’: Ishan Kishan opens up after stunning century on ODI return

India’s big win against Afghanistan in Lucknow was driven by two cracking centuries but one batter’s effort had a special meaning. The left-hander was away from India’s ODI set-up for a long time and he took his chance well to play a vital role in helping the hosts clinch the series.

His explosive knock was not only pleasurable for the spectators but also a reminder of the impact he can make in the 50-over format when given an opportunity.

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Ishan Kishan shines on ODI return

Ishan Kishan produced one of the most destructive innings of his ODI career, smashing 125 runs from just 79 balls as India defeated Afghanistan by 170 runs in the second ODI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The wicketkeeper-batter attacked from the outset and never allowed Afghanistan’s bowlers to settle. His innings included 14 boundaries and seven sixes as he dominated the middle overs alongside captain Shubman Gill.

After Rohit Sharma provided a solid start with a fluent 48, Kishan joined forces with Gill to put the match firmly out of Afghanistan’s reach. The pair put on a huge 224-run partnership for the third wicket to build the platform of India’s imposing total of 402.

Proud to wear the India jersey again

While the century was a significant personal achievement, Kishan said representing India again meant far more than reaching three figures.

Reflecting on his return to the ODI side, the left-hander admitted he was proud to be back among the national team setup.

“I feel very proud right now because I’m wearing this jersey after a long time. More than that, I’m just happy to be in this tremendous side because all the players here are experienced, young. It’s all a mixture of everything. So, just looking up to make India win more matches.“

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Ishan Kishan left no stone unturned to make his ODI comeback truly special âœ¨#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/l6SDWM9BPP — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2026

The innings was Kishan’s strongest statement since returning to the ODI squad and highlighted the confidence he carries when batting freely.

Team success continues to be the priority

Kishan, who made headlines with his brilliant century, said personal milestones are not his primary focus.

The 26-year-old said his aim is to contribute whenever the team needs him and support his teammates throughout the journey.

“I think it never ends for us as athletes. We just keep on playing. So, I’m just looking to be helping each teammate of mine and just trying to put up a good show every time I go in with this jersey on me.”

Kishan’s century, combined with Gill’s magnificent 154, helped India post a daunting total that proved far beyond Afghanistan’s reach.

The comprehensive win gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and underlined the depth in their batting line-up. For Kishan, it was a memorable return to ODI cricket and a timely reminder of the value he can bring whenever the opportunity arrives.