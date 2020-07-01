VFB vs MTV Dream Team XI, Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld: Top Picks, Full Squad VFB Fallersleben vs MTV Stallions July 1 3:00 PM IST

VFB vs MTV Dream11 Team And Picks

VFB vs MTV Dream11 Tips: The ECS T10 Kummerfeld will see six German teams square off for the title. The teams are SG Findorff EV, Polizeisportverein Hann Munden, MTV Stallions, SC Europa, VFB Fallersleben and Kummerfelder Sportverein. The 20 matches will be played across five days, all at the same venue in Kummerfeld Sport Verein. Four matches will be played on each day with Friday being the D Day.

VFB Fallersleben vs MTV Stallions Toss Time: 2:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sport Verein

VFB vs MTV Dream11 Top Picks

Mohammad Faruq-Arabzai (captain), Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar (vice-captain), Ujwal Gadiraju, Basit Orya, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Kaustubh Deshpande, Mahesh Badhe, Sandeep Vasisth, Surajlal Putta-Motilal, Gaurav Singh-Rathore

VFB Fallersleben vs MTV Stallions Full Squad List

VFB: Janardhan Siddaiaha, Yogesh Sajikumar Pai, Mahesh Badhe, Salman Siddiqui, Kaustubh Deshpande, Vedant Shetye, Rama Chandra Bhumireddy, Saran Kannan, Rohit Kaul, Shivaray Jan, Ankit Tomar, Kartheek Bolla, Sandeep Vasisth, Satish Kumar Muthyala

MTV: Ahsan Ashraf, Ahmad Asghar, Mohamat Jalil, Hammad Khan, Abdullah Khan, Alexander Knapman, Naill Perfect, Giriraj Manoharan, Fakhar Ahmed, Masih Shams, Rashad Mehmood, Aziz Ullah Dawodzy, Shafqat Ashraf, Luqman Ahmad, Maroof Sayeed Shah, Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Iftikhar Khan, Ammar Khalid, Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Jeevan Bhatt, Shekhar Patra

