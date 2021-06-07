VFB vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction

VFB vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS Kiel T10 – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XI For VfB Fallersleben vs SC Europa, 4:30 PM IST, June 7.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel match toss between VfB Fallersleben vs SC Europa will take place at 4:00 PM IST June 7 Monday.

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground

VFB vs SCE My Dream11 Team

Dawood Aryubi, Khan Oriakhel, Sandeep Vasisth, Atiqullah Bawar, Israfeel Aryubi, Yogesh Pai, Sunny Rai, Sahel Darwish, Ram Bhumireddy, Mahesh Badhe, Wahidullah Amini

Captain: Israfeel Aryubi. Vice-captain: Yogesh Pai

VFB vs SCE Probable Playing XIs

VfB Fallersleben Ali Akram, Jatinder Singh, Mahesh Badhe, Ram Bhumirdy, Rohit Koul (wk), Sandeep Vasith, Kumar Muthyala, Shivaray Jan (c), Sunny Rai, Vedant Shetye, Yogesh Pai

SC Europa Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Dawood Aryubi, Israfeel Aryubi, Kashif Abbasi, Khan Oriakhel, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Sahel Darwish (c), Samiullah Habibi, Wahidullah Amini, Mohibullah Nayel

VFB vs SCE Squads

VfB Fallersleben Akram Ali, Jatinder Singh, Kartheek Bolla, Luky Singh, Adit Shah, Kaustubh Deshpande, Mahesh Badhe, Rama Chandra Reddy, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Sunny Rai, Yogesh Sajikumar Pai, Rohit Koul, Sandeep Vasisth, Shivaray Jan, Vedant Shetye

SC Europa Akif Hameed, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Kashif Abbasi, Rahimullah Khan, Wahidullah Amini, Abdulrahim Zazai, Amjad Khan Zazai, Bilal Shinwari, Dev Rana, Hamza Muhammad, Khawaja Khalid Rauf, Mohammad Nader Fakhry, Shabeer Ahmad, Yasir Yousuf Thara, Abdul Khan, Atiqullah Bawar, Habibullah Shinwari, Hedayatt Talash, Israfeel Aryubi, Mohammad Khan Oriakhel, Samiullah Habibi, Umar Farooq, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwish

