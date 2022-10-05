New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress and has been part of many good movies like Roohi and Gunjan Saxena in the recent times. She is working on an upcoming project called ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, where she would be playing a character of a women cricketer.

Janhvi Kapoor made an announcement regarding this movie last year and has been preparing for it ever since. Bollywood paparazzies have posted many pictures of Janhvi playing or practicing cricket ever since.

Voompla recently posted a clip of Janhvi Kapoor practicing in the nets, she even played some decent shots. However, fans were seemingly not much impressed and went all out in the comment section in response to the caption stating “Should we send Janhvi in the World Cup Team?”

The fans filled the comment section with comments trolling the young actress. Some said that nepotism doesn’t work there, some said she is confused whether she is playing soccer or cricket. The fans were not at all going easy on her.

Although couple of fans did appreciate her efforts and said she looks like a professional while playing shots. Janvhi had leg pads and hands gloves on while playing in the nets. She was using a tennis ball.