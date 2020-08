VIA vs PAK-CC Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 8 of ECS T10 – Vienna at Seebarn Cricket Ground, August 18, 4:30 PM IST Tuesday

VIA vs PAK-CC Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's Match 8 of ECS T10 - Vienna at Seebarn Cric

VIA vs PAK-CC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Vienna Afghan Cricket Club vs Pakistan Cricket Club Prediction ECS T10 Vienna – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s VIA vs PAK-CC, 8th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In the eighth match of the ongoing ECS T10 League in Vienna, Afghan will take the field for the second time today after having played against Salzburg earlier in the day. Their latest opponents, Pakistan CC, have played two matches so far – both on Monday – they won one but lost the other.

Here’s Tuesday’s schedule

#Salzburg CC vs Vienna Afghan CC, 12:30 PM

#Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna, 2:30 PM

#Vienna Afghan CC vs Pakistan CC, 4:30 PM

#Salzburg CC vs Austria CC Wien, 6:30 PM

#Indian CC Vienna vs Pakistan CC, 8:30 PM

The five teams will feature in 24 matches from August 17 to August 21.

TOSS – The ECS T10 – Vienna toss for the league match between Vienna Afghan Cricket Club and Pakistan Cricket Club will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

VIA vs PAK-CC My Dream11 Team

Aman Ahmadzai (captain), Razmal Shigiwal (vice-captain), Abdullah Akbarjan, Arslan Arif, Sahel Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohamad, Khybar Malyar, Zeshan Arif, Zabi Ibrahim, Naveed Hassan

Vienna Afghan Cricket Club vs Pakistan Cricket Club Full Squads

PAK-CC: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja,

VIA: Ahmad Naveed, Mohib Shenwari, Aziz Khaksar, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Mohamad, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak

