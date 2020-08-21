VIA vs SAL Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Second Semifinal of ECS T10 – Vienna at Seebarn Cricket Ground, August 21, 2:30 PM IST Friday

VIA vs SAL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Vienna Afghan CC vs Salzburg CC Prediction ECS T10 Vienna – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s VIA vs SAL, 2nd Semifinal Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground: The D-Day has arrived. The day of the knockouts with two semifinals, one third-place playoff and the grand finale to be played today. In the second semifinal, Vienna Afghan CC will take on Salzburg CC.

Afghan CC won five of their eight matches while Salzburg won four of their eight games. In their two meetings so far, Afghan and Salzburg have won once each. Afghan CC took the honours in the first game, winning by seven wickets while in the second Salzburg returned the favour with a six-wicket win.

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Vienna toss for the league match between Vienna Afghan CC vs Salzburg CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

VIA vs SAL My Dream11 Team

Razmal Shigiwal (captain), Zeeshan Goraya (vice-captain), Abrar Bilal, Aman Ahmadzai, Aziz Khaskar, Zahid Khan, Zabi Ibrahim, Sahel Zadran, Nisar Ahmed, Mirza Ahsan, Khybar Malyar

SQUADS

Vienna Afghan CC: Sadiq Mohamad, Atiq Wahidi, Ahmad Naveed, Mohib Shenwari, Khybar Malyar, Zabi Ibrahim, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Aman Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Aziz Khaksar, Sahel Zadran, Zain Mohamad, Ishak Safi, Baseer Khan.

Salzburg CC: Liaqat Muhammad, Abrar Bilal, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Mirza Ahsan, Rizwan Javeed, Klair Kailash, Abdul Rouf, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Gondal Naveed, Abbas Ahmadzai, Shahbaz Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Saad Cheema.

