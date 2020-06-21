Dream11 Team Hints

VIB vs VIR ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vinohrady Biancos vs Vinohrady Rossos Week 2 at Velvary Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST Sunday June 21:

Toss: The toss between Vinohrady Biancos vs Vinohrady Rossos will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Chris Pearce

Batsmen Alex Sirisena, Edward Knowles, Ritik Tomar (C)

Allrounders – Michael Londesborough, Frederick Heydenrych, Kapil Kumar, Siddarth Goud

Bowlers – Nirmal Kumar, Brigham Smith, Shubhrangshu Chaudhary

Squads

Vinohrady Rossos: Edward Knowles (C), Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Paul Taylor, Kyle Gilham, Siddarth Goud, Mikulas Stary, Thomas Sturmey, Arshad Yousafzai, Brigham Smith, Ritik Tomar, Kamal Singh, Shaun Dalton, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayem, Chris Pearce.

Vinohrady Biancos: Vojtech Hasa, Siddharth Sharma, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough (C), Ashish Matta, Edward Entwistie, Toby Haslam (WK), Alex Sirisena, Vatsal Kansara, Kapil Kumar, Nirmal Kumar, Karel Ziegler, John Corness, Lukas Fencl, Trinity Moyo, Lakshay Sharma, Benjamin Smith, Benjamin Soucek.

