VID VS CRC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 13, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 13
VID VS CRC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 13, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 13
Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 13: Vienna Danube will lock horns against Cricketer CC in match 13 of the FanCode ECS Austria T10. It is expected to be a high scoring game.
Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC), Match 13- Match Time, Date And Venue
Match: VID VS CRC, Match 13
Date: 10th May 2023
Time: 05:00 PM IST
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria
Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC), Match 13, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report
The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 14 degrees.
Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC), Match 13, Playing 11s
Vienna Danube : Zaid Miralikheil, Zayed Shahid, Shafiullah Jusufzai, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Mohammad Amin, Bashir Saffy, Khyber Malyar, Obaidullah Omari, Abdul Rahman, Samim Naseri, Zain Mohamad
Cricketer CC : Bashir Ahmad, Safi Sajidullah, Shadnan Khan, Nasir Babakarkhel, Naiz Naiz, Samargol Messalhn, Bilal Zalmai, Jaweed Zadran, Abdulwafi Qazizada, Shafiq Safi, Waqar Zalmai
Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC) Head To Head
Not available.
Match 13 Points Table
|#
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC), Match 13, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers
Wicketkeeper: Zaid Miralikheil
Batters: Noura Khan Rahimzai, Mohammad Amin, Javid Afghan, Samargol Messalhn
All-rounders: Khyber Malyar, Baseer Khan
Bowlers: Abdul Rahman, Samim Naseri, Abdulwafi Qazizada, Waqar Zalmai
Who Will Win Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC) Match 13?
Cricketer CC is expected to win the match.
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
COMMENTS