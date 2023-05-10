VID VS CRC Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 13, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 13

Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 13: Vienna Danube will lock horns against Cricketer CC in match 13 of the FanCode ECS Austria T10. It is expected to be a high scoring game.

Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC), Match 13- Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: VID VS CRC, Match 13

Date: 10th May 2023

Time: 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria

Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC), Match 13, Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 14 degrees.

Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC), Match 13, Playing 11s

Vienna Danube : Zaid Miralikheil, Zayed Shahid, Shafiullah Jusufzai, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Mohammad Amin, Bashir Saffy, Khyber Malyar, Obaidullah Omari, Abdul Rahman, Samim Naseri, Zain Mohamad

Cricketer CC : Bashir Ahmad, Safi Sajidullah, Shadnan Khan, Nasir Babakarkhel, Naiz Naiz, Samargol Messalhn, Bilal Zalmai, Jaweed Zadran, Abdulwafi Qazizada, Shafiq Safi, Waqar Zalmai

Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC) Head To Head

Match 13 Points Table

# TEAM PLAYED WON LOST NO RESULT NET RUN RATE POINTS 1 Cricketer CC 3 3 0 0 +2.387 6 2 Vienna CC 2 1 1 0 +0.326 2 3 Australia Daredevils 3 1 2 0 +0.173 2 4 Austrian Cricket Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 5 Donaustadt 0 0 0 0 0 6 Indian CC Vienna 0 0 0 0 0 7 Pak Riders 0 0 0 0 0 8 Vienna Danube 0 0 0 0 0 9 Vienna Eagles 0 0 0 0 0 10 Graz Cricket Academy 0 0 0 0 0 11 SNASY 2 0 2 0 -4.370 0 Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC), Match 13, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicketkeeper: Zaid Miralikheil

Batters: Noura Khan Rahimzai, Mohammad Amin, Javid Afghan, Samargol Messalhn

All-rounders: Khyber Malyar, Baseer Khan

Bowlers: Abdul Rahman, Samim Naseri, Abdulwafi Qazizada, Waqar Zalmai

Who Will Win Vienna Danube Vs Cricketer CC (VID VS CRC) Match 13?

Cricketer CC is expected to win the match.