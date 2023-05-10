VID vs ICCV Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 11, Fancode ECS Austria T10 Match 11

Vienna Danube vs Indian CC Vienna (VID vs ICCV) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 11: Both of the teams are playing their first match in the FanCode ECS Austria T10. There are high chances of a high scoring game.

Match: VID vs ICCV, Match 11

Date: 10th May 2023

Time: 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria

The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 14 degrees.

Vienna Danube: Zaid Miralikheil, Shaukat Saied, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Mohammad Safi, Khyber Malyar, Obaidullah Omari, Rahat Shahid, Bashir Saffy, Zain Mohamad, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Hasib Mir Alikhel

Indian CC Vienna: Aman Chhabra, Ranjit Singh-I, Sumit Dhir, Mehar Cheema, Kunal Joshi, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Gill Shamsher, Dil Randhawa, Daud Zadran, Mani Singh, Saurabh Luthra

# Team M W L Tied N/R PTS Net RR 1 Donaustadt 3 3 0 0 0 6 +5.822 2 Cricketer CC 3 3 0 0 0 6 +2.387 3 Vienna CC 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.326 4 Austrian Daredevils 3 1 2 0 0 2 +0.173 5 Austrian Cricket Tigers 3 3 0 0 0 2 -0.619 6 Pak Riders 2 1 1 0 0 2 -3.305 7 Indian CC Vienna 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 8 Vienna Danube 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 9 Graz Cricket Academy 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 10 SNASY 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.370 11 Vienna Eagles 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.374 Vienna Danube vs Indian CC Vienna (VID vs ICCV), Match 11, Match 11, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicketkeeper Mehar Cheema

Batsmen Ranjit Singh-I, Zayed Shahid, Amandeep Chhabra

All-rounders Gill Singh (vc), Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Bashir Saffy, Kunal Joshi (c)

Bowlers Gursevan Singh, Wasif Saluja, Hasib Mir Alikhel

Who Will Win Vienna Danube vs Indian CC Vienna (VID vs ICCV) Match 11?

Vienna Danube is expected to win the match.