Andre Russell is without a doubt the most explosive batsman in the shortest format of the game. He is a nightmare for any bowler, but again because he plays a lot of franchise cricket hence his weakness with the short ball has been worked out by teams. During a recent Pakistan Super League match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, Russell had a torrid time.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the Gladiators innings when the Jamaican cricketer copped a nasty blow on the helmet by a bouncer from Muhammad Musa. The short ball surprised Russell, who was in no position to deal with it. Russell had smoked Musa for a couple of sixes of the previous two deliveries.

After being hit, Russell got himself checked by the medical team before resuming batting. Unfortunately, after Russell was hit, he was out of the very next ball.

Russell did not look in good shape and had to be stretchered off the ground.

Here is the full sequence of events that happened during the 14th over:

Russell perished for a six-ball 13 which comprised of two sixes as well.

Batting first, the Gladiators managed 133 runs which were not good enough against the Islamabad franchise, who won the match by 10 wickets. Colin Munro with 90* off 36 balls was the star of the show as he helped his side gun down the paltry target in 10 overs. The New Zealand cricketer was named the man of the match for his whirlwind knock.