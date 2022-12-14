New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar was in his element playing for Goa on debut as he smashed a brilliant hundred against Rajasthan in Ranji Trophy at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim on Wednesday. Tendulkar came in to bat with his team in a spot of bother but together with Suyash Prabhudessai, who had also scored a century – added more the 150 runs for the fifth wicket in the first innings.

Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 112 off 195 along with Prabhudessai (172 off 357) at tea that helped Goa reach 410/5 on Day 2 against Rajasthan. The 23-year-old followed his father’s footsteps and joined an elite list of batters who has the distinction of hitting a century on Ranji Trophy debut. Sachin Tendulkar scored a century on debut playing for Mumbai in the 1987-88 season against Gujarat.

Power hitting of Arjun Tendulkar!! Great batting Hopefully he will remove the nepotism tag from his name!!pic.twitter.com/GAkwDiBele Cric18? (@Criclav_18) December 14, 2022

Tea break: Goa – 410/5 in 139.6 overs (Arjun Tendulkar 112 off 195, Suyash S Prabhudessai 172 off 357) #GOAvRAJ #RanjiTrophy BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 14, 2022

