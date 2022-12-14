<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Arjun Tendulkar was in his element playing for Goa on debut as he smashed a brilliant hundred against Rajasthan in Ranji Trophy at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim on Wednesday. Tendulkar came in to bat with his team in a spot of bother but together with Suyash Prabhudessai, who had also scored a century - added more the 150 runs for the fifth wicket in the first innings. <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 112 off 195 along with Prabhudessai (172 off 357) at tea that helped Goa reach 410/5 on Day 2 against Rajasthan. The 23-year-old followed his father's footsteps and joined an elite list of batters who has the distinction of hitting a century on Ranji Trophy debut. Sachin Tendulkar scored a century on debut playing for Mumbai in the 1987-88 season against Gujarat. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Power hitting of Arjun Tendulkar!!</p> <p></p>Great batting <p></p>Hopefully he will remove the nepotism tag from his name!!<a href="https://t.co/GAkwDiBele">pic.twitter.com/GAkwDiBele</a> <p></p> <p></p> Cric18? (@Criclav_18) <a href="https://twitter.com/Criclav_18/status/1602957749624922113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="fi">Tea break: Goa - 410/5 in 139.6 overs (Arjun Tendulkar 112 off 195, Suyash S Prabhudessai 172 off 357) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOAvRAJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOAvRAJ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RanjiTrophy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RanjiTrophy</a></p> <p></p> BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCIdomestic/status/1602954946735116289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong> Goa - 410/5 in 139.6 overs (Arjun Tendulkar 112 off 195, Suyash S Prabhudessai 172 off 357) at tea <p></p> <p></p><em>More to follow...</em>