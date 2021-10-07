New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar proposed his partner after their match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. In the video, Chahar can be seen putting a ring on her partner’s finger and hugging her in the stadium.

Deepak Chahar proposed to his partner after the match. Congratulations guys❤️💍😭 pic.twitter.com/OFdq33yUIv Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) October 7, 2021

CSK however ended up on the losing side after KL Rahul came up with a brilliant knock. Chahar didn’t have a great match, conceding 48 off his 4 overs with a wicket to his name.

After being sent in to bat, CSK kept losing wickets at regular intervals with only Faf du Plessis playing a lone hand 76 off 55 balls that helped Chennai to reach a respectable total in their allotted 20 overs. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami was in his elements as at one point, he only conceded 6 off the first 3 overs.

Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordon were the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, picking up four wickets in between them that helped Rahul to control things on the field and eventually restrict them to a total of 134 for 6.

Punjab came out all guns blazing as Rahul took the CSK bowlers to the cleaners. Shardul Thakur did provide some hope for Chennai with his double strike in the same over but Rahul ensured that there are no hiccups in the run-chase and took his team home with seven overs to spare.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 98 off 42 balls and finished off the run-chase in grand fashion with a maximum. For Chennai, Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in his three overs.