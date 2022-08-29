Dubai: India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to get their Asia Cup campaign off to a winning start. It was a close game that went down to the wire but an all-round show by Hardik Pandya ensured that India get over the line. Pandya picked three wickets with the ball, giving away just 25 runs to break the spine of Pakistan batting. Later, he played a wonderful cameo of 33 runs in 17 balls to take India home.

Kung fu Pandya has been a wonderful player for India over the years. His attitude and swag compliment his batting style. In the final over, India lost Jadeja on the first ball, but Pandya was hardly bothered about that. With six needed off three balls, things could have been tricky had Pandya got out. However, he was very confident that he will win the game for India. Pandya’s reaction before the winning six is going viral on social media.

Post the match, Pandya said that he would have won India the game even if they needed 15 off the last over. “In bowling, it’s important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and the hard lengths have been my strengths. It’s about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake. In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner. We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple.”