<strong>Colombo:</strong> Former India skipper Rahul Dravid is a respected figure in global cricket. Ahead of the first ODI versus Sri Lanka, Dravid gave a motivating speech to the Indian ODI debutantes - Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan - which is sure going to give them a lot of confidence. The words would surely be etched in the memories of the two cricketers who have consistently done well to be rewarded with their maiden ODI cap. <p></p> <p></p>Minutes before the toss, the Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan got into the huddle and then Dravid spoke. "It's obviously a great achievement. It's lovely to welcome two people into the family. It is a result of a lot of the hard work for each of these boys, not only for them but also for their families," Dravid said while welcoming both Ishan and Surya. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f3a5; &#x1f3a5;: That moment when <a href="https://twitter.com/ishankishan51?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ishankishan51</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/surya_14kumar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@surya_14kumar</a> received their respective <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> ODI caps &#x1f44f; &#x1f44f;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SLvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SLvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/DjfSpSXjtG">pic.twitter.com/DjfSpSXjtG</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1416705262606446592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Not just Suryakumar and Kishan, from the Sri Lankan side - Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who played seven Twenty20 games for Sri Lanka - made his ODI debut. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first, despite the rain threat looming large. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Sanju Samson - who was in contention for an ODI debut would feel unlucky as he picked up an injury and could be ruled out of the series. <p></p> <p></p>"Sanju Samson sprained a ligament in his knee and was hence not available for selection for this game. The medical team is tracking his progress at the moment," BCCI's media team informed.