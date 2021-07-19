Colombo: Ishan Kishan was over the moon after making a dream ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. Kishan, making his ODI debut, came into bat after Prithvi Shaw got India off to a rollicking start in a 263-run chase.

While it seemed that the birthday boy would take his time to get his eye in before unleashing, he had other plans. The 23-year-old dasher came out to bat and enjoyed the most glorious first two balls. Off the first ball, he danced down the track and smashed it for a six straight back past the bowler and picked up a boundary of his next.

After the win, he joined Yuzvendra Chahal on ‘Chahal TV’ and revealed the secret behind his first-ball six. During the conversation, Kishan confessed having told everyone back in the dressing-room that no matter where the ball is, he is going for it. And that is exactly what he did.

Chahal TV returns – Ishan Kishan reveals the secret behind his first ball SIX and more 👌 👌 Some fun & cricket talks as @yuzi_chahal chats up with ODI debutant @ishankishan51 😎😎 – by @ameyatilak & @28anand Full video 🎥 👇 #TeamIndia #SLvIND https://t.co/BWQJMur8zx pic.twitter.com/HtFGNyoHeI BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2021

Kishan hit a quickfire 59 off 42 balls. His innings comprised of two sixes and eight fours.

Kishan took to Instagram and reacted after his heroics. His post read: “My dream turning into reality and there is no better feeling. Wearing the India blue is such an honor. Thank you everyone for your wishes and support. The goal remains to continue the hard work, giving it my all for my country.”

The young gun would hope to continue his good run of form in the upcoming matches and make a good case for himself ahead of the T20 World Cup.