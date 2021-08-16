London: In an exceptional display of grit and determination, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bailed India out of trouble in the first session of the second Test match between England and India at Lord’s. The visitors were looking down the barrel, having lost Rishabh Pant in the first half-an-hour of the final morning, thanks to a brilliant delivery from Ollie Robinson.

Ishant Sharma soon followed Pant to the dressing after having added valuable 16 runs to the scoreboard but in the context of the game that was never going to be enough. With the game slowly drifting towards the home side, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah got together and added 91-runs for the ninth wicket that got India not just in a position of ascendency but with only two results possible, an India win or a draw.

Bumrah was peppered with quick a few short pitch balls but the Indian fast bowler showed a lot of heart in sticking his neck out and surviving a difficult phase of play where he was hit not once but twice on the helmet.

A couple of exchange of words between Bumrah and Jos Buttler first and then between Bumrah and Mark Wood must have made the 27-year-old fast bowler even more determined and that showed in the manner in which he started defending the balls by going right behind the line of the ball. In between, he hit a couple of sparkling straight drives but didn’t get value for his shots as it was too straight and the stumps at the non-striker’s end came in the way.

India had declared the innings on 298 for 8 that leaves England with a target of 272 runs to chase in the final two sessions of the Test match at Lord’s.