Dubai: MS Dhoni looks in good form ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 season, which is now been shifted to the UAE in the wake of the pandemic. Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings completed their isolation and took to training on Thursday evening at the ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai. After a little warm-up, CSK players hit the nets and the focus was on Dhoni as expected.

A video surfaced on the social space on Friday which shows Dhoni dancing down the track and hitting the ball. He was to the pitch of the ball and the balance was perfect when he made the contact. Looks like Dhoni is aging well. This video would actually send shivers down the spine of his opposition.

Here is the video:

The popular CSK skipper was seen arriving in Chennai earlier this week. Dhoni was spotted at the airport in photos shared by the team on social media. Suresh Raina, Karn Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, and Ambati Rayudu were some of the others who are leaving with MS Dhoni to the UAE.

The franchise does not have fond memories of the country as they finished second-last for the first time ever in 2020. Currently, they are in second place in the points table with five wins in seven matches. Expectations would be high from the CSK franchise when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match on September 19.