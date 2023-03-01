VIDEO Of Virat Kohli Dancing On Field Goes Viral Amid India's Shocking Collapse vs Australia

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is the top run scorer in the on-going 3rd Test match

In the video that is going viral on the social media platforms, Virat can be seen dancing. It is not the first time when Virat is seen doing such act on the field. During India's first Test against Australia which was played in Nagpur, Virat's video of dancing on Pathaan's title track went viral.

Here is the video:

Off-spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy took three and one scalps respectively as Australia's troika of spinners shared all the wickets that fell; with the final wicket coming out of a calamitous run-out.

Being out for 109 in 33.2 overs is also India's lowest Test total at home since 107 and 105 against Australia in Pune 2017 and is their fifth shortest innings while being all-out in-home conditions.

After India's innings, Ravindra Jadeja gets a quick breakthrough as Travis Head departed after making nine runs. After that wicket, Kohli was spotted dancing on the ground

Brief Scores: India 109 all out in 33.3 overs (Virat Kohli 22, Shubman Gill 21; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35) against Australia