New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli made the most of his outing as India opener in the Super Four encounter against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Thursday. Kohli, who was dropped on 28 went on to score his maiden T20I century and first in international cricket after 1020 days and 83 innings that helped his team notch up a massive 101-run win as India ended their Asia Cup campaign on a winning note.

Kohli started off slowly once again against Afghanistan, scoring at a run-a-ball before getting his first boundary off the bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi and there was looking back from there. He took 17 off Mujeeb’s third over that gave the Indian innings – the much-needed momentum as stand-in captain KL Rahul gave him good company en route to his half-century (62 off 41 balls).

Highlights Of Virat Kohli’s Maiden T20I Hundred & Ball By Ball Innings

Kohli brought up his fifty in 32 balls while the next 72 runs came off 29 balls as the Afghans bowlers were smashed all around the park en route to his unbeaten ton. The former India captain dedicated the knock to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika at the mid-innings break during the match.

“I dedicate this hundred to my wife & my daughter,” said Kohli during the mid-innings break in an interview to host broadcaster Star Sports.

When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing? Well played my friend AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

Kohli’s former teammate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a legend of the game in his own rights Ab de Villiers took to Twitter to hail as knock and captioned the tweet as, “When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing. Well played my friend.”