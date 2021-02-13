Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes – two of the biggest names of their respective teams – got into an heated argument in the middle of the pitch during the change of overs during the opening day of the second Test at Chennai on Saturday. While Joe Root was bowling, Pant was seen trying to delay proceedings in order to ensure that was the last over of the day. But that was not to be as Olly Stone was allowed by the umpires to squeeze in another over.

Stokes was saying Pant not to delay the game. Finally, the umpires had to intervene and make sure things did not blow out of proportion.

Here is the video of what transpired:

Pant remained unbeaten on a breezy 33* off 57 balls at stumps on day one as India scored 300 for six. With the pitch offering spin, India would feel well-placed in the match at the end of the day.

During Pant’s knock, the Gabba hero was cheered on by the fans as he played a positive knock and ensured he remained unbeaten. India will look to bat well and extend their first innings total and put pressure on England – who have a 1-0 lead in the ongoing four-match series.

England would know not to get into a banter with Pant as some chatter in the middle gets the best out of the Indian wicketkeeper.

Pant has been in ominous form ever since the Australian tour where he was the key in helping India register a historic series win Down Under.

Earlier in the day, it was Rohit Sharma’s 161 that put the hosts in a position of domination.