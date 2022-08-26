VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Enjoys Scooter Ride In Dubai Away From Asia Cup’s Pressure | Watch

Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short video of India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday, in which he can be seen riding a scooter after the end of the practice session in Dubai for Asia Cup 2022. In the video, the star batter is enjoying his ride and roaming all around the ground.

Many cricket fans shared the video in their own way to show their love for Hitman. One of the fans gave a different perspective to the video and added “Chala Jata Hoon Kisi Ki Dhoon Mein” song from the movie “Mere Jeevan Saathi” in the video and shared it on his own Twitter handle. He captioned the video, ” Hit man @ImRo45 riving scooter and listening this beautiful song #Chlajatahu (emojis) #RohitSharma #BCCI #AsiaCup2022

India has reached UAE to participate in the 15th edition of the Asia Cup which is all set to start from 27th August. They will play in the second fixture of the event against Pakistan. With this match, out-of-form former captain Virat Kohli will also make a comeback.

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India clinched a maiden victory against Zimbabwe and won all the 3 ODIs matches of the series. Now the Men in Blue are looking forward to leaving their marks in the Asia Cup 2022 by winning the Cup.

Asia Cup will be played in T20 format. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are the six teams to qualify for the event.