Southampton: Play finally resumed at Southampton after Day 4 was washed off and fans were thrilled. Just ahead of the start of the day’s play, given the chilly nature of the weather at Southampton, Kohli looked to be jumping-on-spot to get warmed and the blood flowing in his body. While Kohli was doing that, Rohit Sharma who was next to him found it funny and reacted in a hilarious manner.

The video, as expected, is going viral and fans are loving the gestures by the star cricketers of India. Check out the video:

Clear Rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 😳 pic.twitter.com/Fq1ZsN0ATM Yash (@ABDxSRK) June 22, 2021

Ahead of the Test, fans also got a glimpse of their bromance when the Indian skipper decided to give Rohit throwdowns in the nets and batting advice. Fans would hope both the cricketers get among the runs and help the side win. Kohli has not got a hundred in the past two seasons, he would be itching to get the monkey off his back.