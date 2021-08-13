London: Rohit Sharma gave fans back in India something to cheer about ahead of the 74th Independence Day. After play on Day 1 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday, the Indian opener heard of the possibility of Virat Kohli and Co beating England on Independence Day at the press conference. With a salute, he said it would be wonderful if that happens.

The video surfaced on the internet and his reaction is being loved by fans. Here is the clip:

Unfortunately, Rohit Sharma fell 17 runs short of what would have been his first century at the venue. He got India off to a good start after Joe Root won the toss and opted to bowl. The Indian opener looked cautious early on, but once he got a hang of things – he switched gears.

The Mumbai Indians captain also went on to praise his opening partner, KL Rahul – who hit a century and remained unbeaten at stumps. The MI skipper reckoned that is the best he has seen Rahul bat.

“Yeah, it was probably the best I have seen KL bat. I thought he was very much in control from ball 1 till we finished the day. At no given point did it look like he was confused or thinking too much. He was very clear with his plans and when you do that and trust your plans, they definitely work. Today was his day and he really made it count,” Rohit Sharma said in the post-stumps press conference.