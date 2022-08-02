New Delhi: Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl ran riot against Bangladesh in the third T20I match as he hit 34 runs in one over of spinner Nasum Ahmed. The left-hand batter hit 6,6,6,6,4 and 6 in the six balls of the Bangladesh bowler to take the home side to a fighting total after an early collapse. Zimbabwe scored a total of 156 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs and will look to win the match to clinch an important series victory.

This is awesome hitting by Ryan Burl …..Zimb vs Bangla https://t.co/qLKF8o9azw Akshay Pradhan?? (@AkshayModern) August 2, 2022

The home side had a bad start to the match as they lost six wickets on 67 runs inside 13 overs. Ryan Burl was a bit under pressure at the start and took his time to settle down and then started to hit shots all over the park. In the 15th over of the match, the Zimbabwe batter went all guns blazing against Nasum Ahmed and hit him for 34 runs.

Cricket fans lauded the batter’s effort on the pitch. “Ryan Burl against Nasum Ahmed in the 15th over – 6,6,6,6,4,6 – 34 runs by Zimbabwean All Rounder Vs Bangladesh bowler in the 3rd T20i,” tweeted a fan.

Another fan wrote, “He missed the record by just inches”

Ryan Burl started with a six on the long on and then sent the ball to almost every side of the pitch. The series is currently on level terms. The winner of the third match will win the T20I series.