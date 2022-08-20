Harare: India’s middle-order batter, Sanju Samson emerged as a finisher for India in the second fixture of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe as he scored a quick-fire 43 off 39 balls on Saturday. The 27-year-old knocked a beautiful six while chasing the target of 161 runs set by the hosts. The crowd could not hold their excitement while watching Samson bat and with chants of ‘Sanju, Sanju’ echoing all around the stadium, the wicket-keeper batter didn’t disappoint as he smacked one right out of the part to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The Men in Blue claimed a thumping victory over Zimbabwe with five wickets as bowlers once again came up with a clinical show. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India as he picked up three wickets as India bowled out Zimbabwe for 161 in 38.1 overs.

Although the KL Rahul-led side registered a thumping win, the Indian fans will be disappointed after the Indian skipper’s early fall in the run chase. For the second ODI, Thakur replaced Deepak Chahar and was in the thick of things in the first half of the game while Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Hooda took one wicket each. Sean Williams (42) and Ryan Burl (39) tried to give some kind of respectability to the Zimbabwean innings as the hosts once again failed with the bat.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill scored 33 runs in 21 balls and 34 balls respectively. India found themselves in a spot of bother after losing Dhawan, Ishan Kishan and Gill in quick succession but Deepak Hooda (25) along with Samson took India closer to series victory.

In the first match, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill scored fifties and remained unbeaten throughout the game and helped India win while chasing a total of 191 runs by 10 wickets.