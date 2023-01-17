VIDEO: Sarfaraz Khan Celebrates His Century In Moosewala's Style

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan once again dominated opponent team during a Ranji Trophy match, he scored another century while playing for Mumbai against Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla. This is Sarfaraz's third century in Ranji Trophy. He scored 125 runs in 155 balls with the help of 16 fours and four sixes. He also scored 165 not out against Tamil Nadu, 126 not out against Hyderabad and 75 against Saurashtra. Sarfaraz made full use of the missed chances, as he was given two lifelines by Delhi wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat, who also missed a stumping opportunity right before the tea interval. After smashing the century he paid tribute to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala by copying Moosewala's signature style which happens to be a thigh 5. The video was his action is getting viral all over the internet.Getting emotional by his performance Sarfaraz's coach Amol Muzumdar couln't keep calm as he took his hat off to celebrate this surreal performance.Irrespective of his terrific performance he is being ignored by the Team India's selectors. In place of Sarfaraz Suryakumar Yadav was selected in India squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.