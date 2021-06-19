Southampton: India opener Shubman Gill copped a nasty blow early on in his innings off a Kyle Jamieson snorter during the World Test Championship final at Southampton on Saturday. It was the 17th over of the Indian innings when Jamieson decided to go for the short-pitch stuff as Gill was advancing to him looking to nullify the movement. The ball came back in sharply from a length and hit Gill on the helmet.

The Indian opener instantly took off his helmet and got immediate medical attention.

Here is the video of what actually happened: