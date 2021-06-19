<strong>Southampton:</strong> India opener Shubman Gill copped a nasty blow early on in his innings off a Kyle Jamieson snorter during the World Test Championship final at Southampton on Saturday. It was the 17th over of the Indian innings when Jamieson decided to go for the short-pitch stuff as Gill was advancing to him looking to nullify the movement. The ball came back in sharply from a length and hit Gill on the helmet. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian opener instantly took off his helmet and got immediate medical attention. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video of what actually happened: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und">Fck<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvNZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvNZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/1vCd7rjmUy">pic.twitter.com/1vCd7rjmUy</a></p> <p></p> { Sadhna Stan } (@itsKabir16) <a href="https://twitter.com/itsKabir16/status/1406201525379104772?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>