VIDEO: Virat Kohli Gets A Grand Reception At Lord’s Reminiscent To Sachin Tendulkar | WATCH

London: Indian stalwart Virat Kohli has been going through a lean patch. His place in the Indian team has also been under the scanner. Many experts feel that Virat Kohli needs to go back to domestic cricket and find his form back before returning to the Indian team. However, skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly have backed Virat Kohli to return to form soon.

Virat Kohli, who missed the first ODI against England, is back in the Indian team for the second ODI against England. A lot was expected from Kohli in the match as ODI is a format he feels most comfortable in. However, he once again failed to live up to the expectations and was dismissed for a mere 16. What’s more hurting for his fans will be the manner he got out, poking at a delivery outside off, which has been an area of concern for him over the years.

Meanwhile, Kohli received a warm reception as he walked out to bat from the Lord’s pavilion. The video of the same was shared by Lord’s Cricket Ground official account on Instagram.

Coming back to the match, India are in massive trouble and are tottering at 42-4 at the time of writing with the top order batters back in the hut. The Indian bowlers were once again on fire and bundled out the hosts for a below par 246. A win in the second ODI will give an unassailable lead in the series. India defeated England by 10 wickets in the first ODI.