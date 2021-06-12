In less than a week, Virat Kohli-led India will lock horns with New Zealand in the much-awaited inaugural World Test Championship final. While the Kane Williamson-led side are well acclimatised to the conditions having played a couple of Tests against England, the Indian side which reached the UK on June 3 – had to quarantine and hence did not get a chance to play a competitive game ahead of the summit clash.

In a bid to still prepare well, the Indian side is playing an intra-squad match at Southampton. The match is like an audition for the players ahead of the final. During the game, Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant among others got to bat while Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and the other bowlers were seen bending their back just to get in the groove. The scores of the match are not available as yet.

The BCCI shared a clip where fans can see what transpired during the match:

A good Day 1 at office for #TeamIndia at the intra-squad match simulation ahead of #WTC21 Final ? pic.twitter.com/TFb06126fr BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

The Indian team would hope that the intrasquad match would be beneficial for them.

The WTC final takes place on June 18 and is expected to be nothing short of a humdinger as both sides are well-matched. From an Indian point of view, it would be interesting to see the XI that they field against a formidable NZ unit. As usual, Kohli being the premier batsman of the side would be the key to the fortunes of India.