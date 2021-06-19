<strong>Southampton:</strong> It surely was that exotic cover-drive from Virat Kohli for which you had prayed for the rain to stop. The Indian captain played one of his signature cover-drive against Neil Wagner during the inaugural World Test Championship final on Saturday at Ageas Bowl. It was a sight to behold as Kohli - who walked into bat after India lost their openers in quick succession - leaned into the delivery and with a checked drive helped the ball race across the surface for a boundary. <p></p> <p></p>The incident took place in the penultimate over before lunch. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how Kohli played the exotic cover drive: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kohli.. What a.. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shot?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shot</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WTC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WTCFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WTCFinal</a> <a href="https://t.co/XGlPOAZN8P">pic.twitter.com/XGlPOAZN8P</a></p> <p></p> (@Suraj_RAANA) <a href="https://twitter.com/Suraj_RAANA/status/1406213143731134469?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>