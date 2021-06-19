Southampton: It surely was that exotic cover-drive from Virat Kohli for which you had prayed for the rain to stop. The Indian captain played one of his signature cover-drive against Neil Wagner during the inaugural World Test Championship final on Saturday at Ageas Bowl. It was a sight to behold as Kohli – who walked into bat after India lost their openers in quick succession – leaned into the delivery and with a checked drive helped the ball race across the surface for a boundary.

The incident took place in the penultimate over before lunch.

Here is how Kohli played the exotic cover drive: