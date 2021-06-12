Being the premier batsman of the side, Virat Kohli would be the key to the fortunes of India in the upcoming inaugural World Test Championship. With then a week to go for the start of the WTC final, the Indian team played an intra-squad match at Southampton just to shrug off the rustiness and get into the groove. Kohli and the entire Indian team participated in the game which was like an audition for the WTC final.

What would calm the nerves of Indian fans is the sight of Kohli meeting the ball off the middle of the bat with the perfect defense. In overseas conditions where the bowlers get assistance due to the overcast conditions, defending the ball becomes the key and that could eventually decide the fate of the game. Surely, Kohli’s defense would give hope.

Here is the video:

With scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0,7, 6, and 20 in the five Tests of the England Tour 2014, Kohli had a woeful 2014 tour of England. But he made up for it during the second tour where he scored 593 runs in five Tests. In total, the Indian skipper has played 10 matches in England and has amassed 727 runs at an average of 36.35.

Kohli’s experience in English conditions could be crucial for Indian’s chances.

Following the one-off WTC final against New Zealand, the Kohli-led side would lock horns with England in a five-match Test series.