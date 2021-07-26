New Delhi: The Indian skipper Virat Kohli has sent a special message to Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who made the whole of the country proud. Kohli had earlier sent his support to all the Indian athletes, who are participating in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu lifted 87 kg in snatch whereas she went on to lift 115 kg in clean and jerk. Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg and thus bagged the Silver medal. Chanu was delighted after creating history for India as she bagged the country’s first medal at the ongoing Games.

In fact, there were huge expectations from Chanu before the Games and she was able to stand tall to the challenge. The Manipur-born Indian didn’t have a great run in Rio Olympics but she was able to turn the tables in Tokyo. Furthermore, it has been reported that Mirabai Chanu stands a chance to win the Gold medal as China’s Zhihui Hou will be tested by Anti-Doping Authorities.

Chanu gave her gratitude to Sports Authority of India to back her in the Games.

She wrote, “I would like to especially thank Sports Authority of India and TOPS for extending every possible support for my continuous training in the country and abroad. This medal is only possible because of teamwork. Thank you once again SAI”.

Kohli said in the video posted by the BCCI Twitter, “By lifting the whole weight of the nation on her shoulders, Mirabai Chanu has converted the expectations to win and she knows how to live up to the expectations. Watch our Indian athletes in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Here is the video: