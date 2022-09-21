New Delhi: It was exactly 25 years ago when Sachin Tendulkar-led India beat Pakistan 4-1 in the Sahara Friendship Cup in 1997 at the Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club in Toronto. While India convincingly won the series, having won the first four matches of the series, Pakistan won the last game of the five-match series. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was the star of the series, having single-handedly helped India win the series.

With scores of 17, 32, 2, 75, 96 in the series, Ganguly made a mark with the bat in hand but it was what he did with the ball that helped India get the better off arch-rivals Pakistan. Having taken 15 wickets in five matches, Ganguly was indeed captain Tendulkar’s secret weapon. The left-handed opening batter had won four back-to-back Man of the Match awards in the series and was also adjudged Man of the Series for scoring 222 runs along with picking up wickets. His best figures came in the third match of the series where he returned with figures of 5 for 16 with wickets of Ijaz Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Hasan Raza, Moin Khan and Aaqib Javed.

Sahara Cup, 1997 – #INDvPAK Match 1: Man of Match (A Jadeja) Match 2: Man of Match (S Ganguly) Match 3: Man of Match (S Ganguly) Match 4: Man of Match (S Ganguly) Match 5: Man of Match (S Ganguly) Man of the Series – @SGanguly99 (222 runs + 15 wickets)pic.twitter.com/xpiULUXDRf Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 21, 2022

An old video surfaced on social media on Wednesday where Tendulkar is seen hailing Ganguly while praising his performance in the series. “As I said earlier, we have a secret weapon Sourav Ganguly who can bat as well. So he did the job for us,” Tendulkar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Sahara Cup was also known as the Friendship Series between India and Pakistan that was played in the nineties.